An attempted child abduction at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane in Harker Heights on Wednesday was stopped by two witnesses, according to a news release from the Harker Heights Police Department.
According to the news release, a child was “approached by an unknown man “ who “lured the child into his vehicle.” However, a “quick response” by two adult witnesses resulted in the child being safely removed from the man’s vehicle and returned to her parent with no injuries, the release said.
The man was arrested by Harker Heights police officers and was in custody at the Bell County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon, the release said.
“Currently, there is no other threat to the community,” the release said. “We would like to thank the citizens of Harker Heights and the Killeen Independent School District Police Department for the expedited response and recovery of the child and our continued partnership.”
In a letter to parents, Harker Heights Elementary School Principal Natalie Kirshner said the Heights Elementary student "was approached by an alleged stranger and lured into their vehicle. Thankfully two other adults witnessed the exchange and quickly stepped in, safely recovering the student, and calling Harker Heights Police."
Kirshner encouraged parents to remain vigilant, and said Killeen ISD police will have an increased presence on the Heights Elementary campus.
"Please help us in remaining vigilant in protecting all of our students. In addition to contacting police, parents and students can anonymously report any safety concern online www.KISDisSafe.com," Kirshner wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.