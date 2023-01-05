A Harker Heights man was arraigned this week on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
The arrest affidavit in the case states that on July 1, Santiago Navarro Jr. was arrested on the charge.
Court records show the father of the female victim entered the Harker Heights Police Department to report the crime. A forensic interviewer later met with the victim, who said Navarro had touched her inappropriately on or about June 12.
The victim later revealed that she was molested and groped by her Navarro, who she knew. The first time Navarro inappropriately touched her was at his residence in Harker Heights, according to the affidavit.
She stated a couple of days later, they were walking to the mall when Navarro reached down and grabbed her inappropriately.
Newly elected Justice Of The Peace Nicola J. James set bail for Navarro at $100,000. Navarro was not listed in Bell County Jail custody on Thursday.
In other arraignments Thursday:
A Killeen man with a previous felony record for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was arrested on Monday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to an arrest affidavit. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bail at $35,000 for Charlie Waldon who remained in custody Thursday afternoon, according to a Bell County inmate search.
