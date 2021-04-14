Federal, state and local law enforcement were working the scene of a standoff in Harker Heights late Wednesday.
One man, the alleged suspect, barricaded himself inside his home in the 300 block of East Cardinal Lane, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko.
“At approximately 1:45, April 14, 2021, law enforcement was attempting to serve an arrest warrant in the 300 block of East Cardinal lane in Harker Heights,” Washko said. “During the course of the execution, shots were fired.”
The Texas Rangers are the lead agency on the case at this time, he said. The FBI, U.S. Marshal, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department, and the Harker Heights Police Department are also involved in the case, he said.
Evacuated residents could be seen sitting in their cars awaiting for the all clear to return home Wednesday evening.
“There is no immediate threat to the area at this time,” Washko said. “There is only one suspect and that person is contained in the house. It is unknown if there are any injuries on that side. However there are no injuries on this side. We just ask people to avoid the area until it’s concluded.”
Some residents, he said, have been escorted to the police department to wait while law enforcement agencies attempt to resolve the situation.
“We’re doing our best to get it resolved and negotiations are in the progress right now to get it resolved peacefully,” Washko said.
The name of the suspect and the details of the warrant are unknown at this time, Washko said.
Traffic is being diverted in the area surrounding Cardinal Lane.
“The house sits about three blocks in on Cardinal, so every route that funnels in there is being diverted,” Washko said.
Earlier reports from Harker Heights Police Department spokesman Lawrence Stewart said the situation was not a standoff.
“We’re not characterizing it as a standoff,” Stewart said, hours after the incident began. “We’re evacuating because there were shots fired in the area, and we have to make sure people are safe in the area so we can find who is doing the shooting.”
It’s unclear why Stewart would not say its a standoff.
