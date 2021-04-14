Harker Heights police are going door to door evacuating residents following reports of shots fired in a local neighborhood.
At around 1:30 p.m., according to Harker Heights police spokesman Lawrence Stewart, police received a call that there were shots fired in the 300 block of East Cardinal Lane.
“They are at that area now investigating what happened,” Stewart said. “As a result of going out there, police started to evacuate some of the local citizens that live in that immediate area.”
There is no immediate threat to the public, according to Stewart.
“They’re (police) trying to ascertain what happened with the shots fired,” he said. “Again, there is no threat in that area, we just wanted to be cautious.”
Stewart said the case is “active” and police are still on the scene investigating.
Other media outlets have reported that the incident took place near two schools, but Stewart said this is not true. However, Haker Heights Elementary Schools is about four blocks away.
“They’re reporting that it was by two schools,” Stewart said. “In terms of it being by two schools, that is not true.”
When asked if it is a current standoff situation, Stewart said no.
“We’re not characterizing it as a standoff,” he said. “We’re evacuating because there were shots fired in the area, and we have to make sure people are safe in the area so we can find who is doing the shooting.”
