A man who died in a Killeen shooting early Sunday morning was identified as Jhirmack Wartell Brown, 39, police said on Tuesday.
"The second male is still listed in stable condition," Killeen Police Department said in the Tuesday news release. "This is the fifteenth Murder for the City of Killeen in 2021. The investigation is ongoing and there is no other information at this time."
The death case stems from a verbal altercation between two men that turned into a gun fight, police said.
"On Sunday, October 31, 2021, at approximately 2:34 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Middleton Street to a shots fired call. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located two male victims suffering from gunshot wounds," KPD said in an earlier news release. "The preliminary investigation revealed that the two men were inside the residence when a verbal altercation ensued. During the altercation, both men displayed a handgun and fired shots towards each other."
Brown was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 3:29 a.m. Sunday. He ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The other man shot, a 43-year-old, was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
