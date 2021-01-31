Police: Infant safe after failed car theft attempt

Two teenage suspects have been detained following an attempt to steal a vehicle, one with an infant inside, in Killeen.
The Killeen Police Department received a 911 call at approximately 5:21 p.m. on Saturday about a vehicle being stolen, in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road, with a 9-month old infant boy inside, according to a news release.
“Upon the officers’ arrival they were told that the owner of the vehicle left it running while he stepped out to briefly talk to his spouse as she placed a food order at the restaurant,” KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said in the release. “That is when he turned around and noticed the vehicle was missing. A description of the vehicle was provided to assisting officers and within minutes, they located the vehicle traveling northbound on 38th Street with two occupants. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and fled.”
A short pursuit ensued when the suspect driver came to a stop near Westcliff Road, and the two occupants, a 15-year old male and a 14-year-old female, were detained without incident.
“At approximately 5:38 p.m., while officers were detaining the occupants of the stolen vehicle, officers were notified that an infant was left on the side of the roadway in his car seat and appeared to be unharmed,” Miramontez said. “Additional officers immediately responded to the location of the infant where they were met by Killeen EMS. The child was assessed by EMS as a precaution and was found to be in good health with no injury.”
KPD Chief Charles Kimble commented on the incident in the release.
“This is another reminder to never leave children in an unattended vehicle, not even for a moment,” Kimble said. “Thieves are always looking for crimes of opportunity. The officers with Days B Shift did an outstanding job locating the vehicle and safely returning the infant to his family.”
Investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.
