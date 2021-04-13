A Killeen man allegedly crashed his car three times before being apprehended by police on Sunday.
John Charles Mayreis, 40, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police officers were dispatched to a reckless driver that was involved in three separate wrecks on Sunday.
“The first wreck involved a silver pickup collide with the East Stan Schlueter Loop and East Central Texas Expressway bridge,” the affidavit states.
A witness stated she observed the driver to be intoxicated and tried to take Mayreis’ car keys before he drove away, police said.
“As KPD officers were investigating, a second call came out,” the affidavit states.
Officers were informed that a silver pickup collided with a vehicle in a parking lot located at 4402 East Central Texas Expressway, according to police.
The silver pickup and Mayreis were located ultimately at 4600 East Central Texas Expressway in Killeen after the vehicle had collided with another parked vehicle, police said.
“Mayreis exhibited severe signs of intoxication,” according to the affidavit.
Mayreis’ vehicle was searched while at the Killeen City Jail, police said, where officials found a plastic bag containing a substance suspected to be a controlled substance. The substance tested positive for cocaine and weighed 1.3 grams, according to police.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned Mayreis Monday. According to the Bell County Jail, Mayreis’ bond is set at $42,000.
In other unrelated arraignments Tuesday:
Hector Banegas, 20, of Fort Hood, was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit assault. Cooke arraigned Banegas and set his bond at $100,000.
Devon Dubois Burrus, 34, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more. Cooke arraigned Burrus and set his bond at $30,000.
Brenda Williams, 59, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Monday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. Cooke arraigned Williams and set her bond at $20,000.
