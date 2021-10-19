Killeen ISD police investigated a rumored threat Tuesday at Rancier Middle School.
Parents were reportedly notified of an unfounded threat around noon Tuesday, according to district officials.
“Students reported a threat of violence following an altercation that occurred off campus on Monday after school,” KISD spokeswoman Taina Maya said late Tuesday afternoon. “Killeen ISD Police immediately investigated, and it was determined to be unfounded.”
Maya said students and staff were never in any danger.
“As an added precaution, KISD Police had an increased presence at the campus,” she said. “Parents were notified of the rumor and prompt investigation outcome through our Mass Communication system during lunch. The student informed staff around 9:30 a.m. The type of threat did not warrant students to have their belongings searched.”
Sharell Walker, an aunt of a Rancier Middle School student, said she was upset with how long it took the school district to notify family members Tuesday.
“We weren’t notified until 12 in the afternoon when the situation occurred early this morning,” Sharell Walker said Tuesday on the way to pick up her niece who she said had been hiding in the bathroom for hours in fear of a shooting threat at Rancier Middle School.
Walker said she’s witnessed an increase in school violence at the campus this year and fears for her niece.
“They’re (KISD) saying the situation is secure but they never checked for weapons,” she said. “I don’t see any security. It’s crazy. I feel like at any given moment the school could get shot up. How are we as parents supposed to feel safe with our kids being there?”
