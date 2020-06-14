The Killeen Police Department is investigating an early-morning homicide that occurred on Evergreen Drive this morning.
According to a press release issued by department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez, officers responded to a shots-fired call around 1:59 a.m. in the 200 block of Evergreen Drive. When officers arrived at the scene they located an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke pronounced the male deceased at 2:52 a.m. on scene and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.
The identity of the gunshot victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Police are investigating the incident and more information will be released once it is made available.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.
As of today's shooting, there have been 16 criminal homicides in Killeen so far in 2020, which matches last year’s total of 16.
In 2017, there were 18 criminal homicides, which was the most since 1991.
