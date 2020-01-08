CRIME graphic

Update 1:43 p.m.: Police have identified the deceased as 32-year-old Michael Cirilo. Cirilo was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke at 1:04 a.m. Cooke ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The shooting marks the first reported homicide in Killeen of 2020.

artie@kdhnews.com

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.