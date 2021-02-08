Police: July accident, injury leads to arrest

A July 2020 accident resulting in bodily injury has a Killeen man facing a criminal charge.
Mickell Lionel Pigford, 26, has been charged with one count of accident/involving serious bodily injury according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On July 24 Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2800 block O.W. Curry Drive, to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
A witness advised that she and the pedestrian victim were crossing the street when a four-door vehicle struck the victim before fleeing the scene. Officers saw that the victim had a broken arm and was bleeding from his head, and he was flown by helicopter to a local hospital for treatment.
Another witness gave a description of the vehicle involved, according to the affidavit. Later a KPD officer received a call from an attorney representing the suspect, Pigford, who said his client wanted to speak about the accident.
According to the affidavit, Pigford told his parents he had hit a deer, after which his parents saw a press release and called CrimeStoppers. The KPD officer later found heavy damage to Pigford’s vehicle and that he knew he had been in an accident that could have caused serious injury and left the scene of it.
Pigford’s bond has been set at $50,000.
In unrelated cases, each according to a separate affidavit:
Naomi Juliann Bill, 24, is charged with one count of aggravated assault/threaten bodily injury with a deadly weapon, stemming from a Thursday incident. Bond is set at $100,000.
Nicholas Scott Parker, 24, is charged with one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, stemming from a Saturday incident. Bond is set at $30,000.
Montreal Demon Wilson, 28, is charged with one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, stemming from a Jan. 20 incident. Bond is set at $20,000.
James Tyrone Cathers, 23, is charged with fraud/use possession of identifying information or items, between 10 and 50, stemming from a Sunday arrest. Bond is set at $50,000.
Dalvante Kejuan Darr, 22, is charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance — PG2 - 4 grams or more but less than 400, stemming from an April 2019 search warrant. Bond is set at $40,000.
