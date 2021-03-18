Police: Killeen arson suspect claims ‘spirits’ did it

A Killeen woman is facing an arson charge following a February residential structure fire incident.
Heather Wade, 62, has been charged with one count of arson, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Feb. 2, a Killeen Police Department officer was dispatched to a reported structure fire in the 3600 block of Crescent Drive. At the scene, the officer observed minor smoke damage on the living room ceiling, and fire damage and debris in several other areas of the residence’s interior.
When the officer asked the suspect, Wade, how the fire had started, she responded that “it must have been the spirits,” and denied setting the fire herself, according to the affidavit. Wade then left the scene, having gotten a ride from someone.
Further investigation revealed that Wade had advised a third party that the fire was started by a candle, and that she is leasing the residence.
Wade’s bond has been set at $100,000.
In unrelated cases, and according to separate affidavits:
Cavin Lee Flowers, 51, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance — 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams, stemming from a Tuesday arrest. His bond has been set at $50,000.
Reno Isaguirre, 36, has been charged with one count of possession of controlled substance — 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams, stemming from a Tuesday arrest. his bond has been set at $30,000.
Charles Robert Johnson III, 26, has been charged with once count of harassment of a public servant, stemming from a Tuesday incident. His bond has been set at $100,000.
