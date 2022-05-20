A Bell County grand jury this week indicted a Killeen man on a felony charge after police said he broke into a woman’s home and choked her during an alleged incident earlier this year. Police said that the victim and her daughter turned the tables on Otis Corey Limbacker III during the alleged incident and had him pinned to the ground by the time officers arrived.
Limbacker III, 45, was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday in lieu of a bond of $75,000, on the third-degree felony charge.
Just after 1 a.m. on Feb. 19, Killeen police were called to the 1700 block of Smith Drive to investigate a report of a violent domestic incident.
“Upon arrival, the officers were met by a juvenile who escorted them into the home and directed them to a back room where they observed two females pinning a male — who later was identified as Limbacker III — to the floor,” according to the arrest affidavit. “Officers ... took control of Otis, who told them that he did not have a firearm on him. However, as they handcuffed (Limbacker III), they located a pistol inside his right-side waistband, and they removed it.”
The victim — who was one of the women holding Limbacker III down when officers arrived, along with her daughter — told police that Limbacker was angry and left the residence. Because he had a key, she and the children locked the doors and went to bed, according to the affidavit.
“She reported that a short time later, Otis entered the residence by climbing through her son’s bedroom window and apparently headed straight for the master bedroom, where she was lying on the bed,” police said. “She told police that Otis entered the bedroom and immediately climbed on top of her and while straddling her, put both hands around her neck and began to choke her.”
The victim’s daughter told police that she heard her mother scream and she ran into the bedroom and saw Limbacker choking her mother.
“She started to hit him and then grabbed him by the neck in a choke hold and was able to pull him off her, and that she and her mother pinned him down until police arrived,” according to the affidavit.
Police said that they saw injuries on the victim’s neck area.
Limbacker was arrested and was taken to the Killeen City Jail. He was booked into the Bell County Jail on Feb. 20, jail records show.
Also indicted on Wednesday, in unrelated charges, were:
Erika D. Davis, 49, of Killeen, on a charge of arson.
Perry L. Penning, 65, of Killeen, on a charge of assault against a security officer.
Gregorio Villagomez Sablan Jr., 22, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Dakota S. McCune, 24, of Harker Heights, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams.
Gerald J. Farese, 66, of Killeen, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams.
Joshua B. Jones, 27, of Killeen, on one count of possession of marijuana 5 pounds or less but more than 4 ounces and one count of tampering with evidence.
Orlando Alston III, 19, of Killeen, on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Janisha A. Chancey, 28, on charges of deadly conduct and tampering with evidence.
Andrew W. Mahan, 37, of Lampasas, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Brian A. Florence, 32, of Killeen, on a charge of injury to a child.
Anthony R. Proctor, 37, on charges of robbery and burglary of a building.
