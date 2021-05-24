A Killeen man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly tried to break into two gun stores because he “wanted to go on a rampage,” according to police.
D’Andre Leshawn Crawford, 25, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on charges of burglary of a building, a state jail felony, and attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony.
According to an arrest affidavit, Thursday Killeen police were called to do a building check at Custom Defense Firearms, 1911 E. Rancier Ave.
Upon arrival, store employees told police that a man, later identified as Crawford, tried to forcibly open the doors after business hours explaining that he “needed a gun, that he had no money and planned to ‘take your (expletive).’”
While the police officer was talking to employees at the Rancier gun store, according to the affidavit, a call was dispatched for a burglary of a building in progress at Marksmen Firearms, 2103 South W.S. Young Drive.
Police found Crawford detained outside Marksmen Firearms which had a broken window.
According to the affidavit, Crawford was read his Miranda warning, but waived his rights and agreed to talk to police.
“Crawford stated he was trying to gain entry to Marksmen Firearms to get a gun so he could kill (a woman),” police said.
A bystander told police that Crawford told him “he needed to get a firearm so he could kill (a woman) and then kill himself,” according to the affidavit.
Another police officer said Crawford told him “he wanted to go on a rampage and shoot this girl and that is why he was breaking into Marksmen Firearms,” the affidavit states.
A search of a backpack Crawford was carrying found three 32-ounce bottles of charcoal fluid. When police asked what the charcoal fluid was for, “(Crawford) stated that once he was done, he was going to burn (the woman’s) vehicle.”
Video security footage from the nearby Mickey’s Convenience Store depicted Crawford walking up to Marksmen Firearms from the Mickey’s parking lot, throwing an object at the window, and breaking the window.
An unknown male was able to detain Crawford until police arrived, according to the affidavit.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set Crawford’s bond at $250,000.
In other arraignments Monday:
- Stacie Sprankle, 32, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Saturday on a charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle. Johnson set her bond at $20,000.
- Clayton Gray, 58, of Killeen, was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram. Johnson set his bond at $20,000.
- Johnithan Williams, 33, was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday on a charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact. Johnson set his bond at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.