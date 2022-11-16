Robbery

Police are looking for someone who apparently walks with a limp and robbed a Killeen business at gunpoint just after 8 p.m. Nov. 10. The robbery was captured on video and shared to the KPD Facebook page this week. The man fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

 Courtesy photo | KPD

The Killeen Police Department detectives are asking for help identifying a man who entered the small store in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street, displayed a gun and demanded money. The robbery was captured on video and shared to the KPD Facebook page this week. The man fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

