Police are looking for someone who apparently walks with a limp and robbed a Killeen business at gunpoint just after 8 p.m. Nov. 10.
The Killeen Police Department detectives are asking for help identifying a man who entered the small store in the 200 block of North Fort Hood Street, displayed a gun and demanded money. The robbery was captured on video and shared to the KPD Facebook page this week. The man fled the business on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.
Police described the suspect as a Black male, between 5 foot 8 inches and 6 foot, weighing 160 pounds. In the video, the man is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, dark colored pants, dark colored shoes. The suspect was wearing gloves and had a dark mask over his face. The video also shows the suspect walking with a distinct limp.
Detectives with the police department are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
“You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash,” according to the release.
