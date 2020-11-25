The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a robbery suspect
On Wednesday at 2:42 a.m., KPD officers responded to a reported robbery at the Stripes at 2210 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, according to a posting on KPD’s Facebook page. It was reported a man entered the business, displayed a handgun, fired his gun and demanded money. The man fled on foot southbound.
The man is described as a black male with a thin build. He was wearing a white head covering with a dark bandana over his mouth and nose, and a dark colored sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark colored shoes with white soles.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this aggravated robbery, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.
All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000.
