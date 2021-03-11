Police: Killeen traffic incident leads to assault charge

A Killeen man is facing a criminal charge following a traffic incident which took place on Monday.
Jacob Christian Walker, 17, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault/threatening bodily injury with a deadly weapon, according to a criminal complaint affidavit.
On Monday, Killeen Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of North W.S. Young Drive and Rancier Avenue, where a victim said a Hispanic male in another vehicle pulled a gun, pointed it at her, made a racist comment, then ran a red light as he drove off.
A description of the vehicle led to the suspect, Walker, whom the victim identified as the person who had pointed the weapon at her. Walker’s vehicle was searched and a handgun loaded with one bullet was recovered.
After being made aware of his rights and waiving those rights at the Killeen City Jail, Walker told an officer that the incident began when the victim slammed on her brakes, causing him to do the same. He took her action as a sign of aggression, and admitted to showing his weapon to the victim, but denied pointing it at her and claimed he left once he realized the victim was female.
He added that he often carries firearms, but has always been “smart enough” not to get caught, and added that he wants to join the Tango Blast gang, according to the affidavit.
His bond has been set at $100,000, with an additional $5,000 for an additional charge of carrying a weapon.
In unrelated incidents, and according to separate affidavits:
Jesus Dominguez Diaz, 38, has been charged with one count of burglary of a building, steming from a Monday incident. His bond has been set at $49,000.
Idarius Deshawn Dale, 23, has been charged with one count of driving while intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age, also stemming from a Monday incident. His bond has been set at $20,000.
Benson Leroy Conyers, 38, has been charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more-less than four grams, also stemming from a Monday incident. His bond has been set at $30,000.
