Killeen police released additional details Tuesday surrounding Saturday’s shooting that left one man hospitalized.
At 5:42 p.m. Saturday, Killeen police responded to the 400 block of 12th Street, where a 23-year-old man was located with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel transported the injured man to a local hospital by helicopter Saturday evening.
In response to a Herald inquiry Tuesday, Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez confirmed Saturday’s shooting victim is in stable condition at an area hospital.
“The preliminary investigation revealed that an unknown white vehicle parked on the street and the unknown person(s) discharged a firearm towards the victim at a residence,” Miramontez said Tuesday.
A separate incident involving the deadly use of a firearm was reported around the same time in the 700 block of West Avenue C at 5:45 p.m. Saturday, according to police reports, but Miramontez said detectives are unsure if the two cases are connected.
“At this time, we cannot rule out if the two cases are related or not,” she said.
Killeen police are asking for the public’s help in locating the persons involved in Saturday’s shooting.
“This is an ongoing investigation and again, we are asking the public for any assistance they could provide,” she said.
The shooting took place about five blocks away from the city of Killeen’s inaugural event — Touchdown in Downtown Killeen — less than 10 minutes before the football-themed event kicked off at 6 p.m. Saturday.
