Shooting

A man riding a bicycle looked on as a shooting victim was airlifted Saturday following a shooting in the 400 block of 12th Street.

Killeen police released additional details Tuesday surrounding Saturday’s shooting that left one man hospitalized.

At 5:42 p.m. Saturday, Killeen police responded to the 400 block of 12th Street, where a 23-year-old man was located with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency personnel transported the injured man to a local hospital by helicopter Saturday evening.

