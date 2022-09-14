A Killeen woman remained in jail Wednesday after police said she shot a gun at a car with children inside.
United States Marshal’s arrested Alyiah Marie Klenk, 21, last Wednesday in connection with a road rage incident from June 7 in Killeen. Warrants issued Aug. 30 charge her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.
Officers were dispatched around 7:30 p.m. on June 7 to a shots disturbance in the 3300 block of Chisholm Trail, according to an email from the Killeen Police Department spokeswoman Ofelia Miramontez. The driver of the damaged vehicle, who was not identified, told officers that Klenk displayed a firearm and fired into the victim’s vehicle, shattering a passenger window.
There were two children in the victim’s vehicle at the time of the shooting. When officers checked, glass fragments could be seen inside on the seat and in the children’s clothing.
Miramontez stated that officers were told, “the victim left his residence and stopped briefly to speak to a family member who was driving in the opposite direction. That is when Klenk pulled up behind the victim and started honking. The victim’s family member drove off and Klenk drove up next to the victim when they both exchanged words.” That was when Klenk fired, police said.
After the incident, witnesses said Klenk fled in an unknown direction.
Following her arrest, Klenk was taken to the Killeen City Jail. She was later transferred to Bell County Jail where records show she is being held on bonds totaling $250,000.
