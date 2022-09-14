Alyiah marie Klenk

Alyiah Marie Klenk

A Killeen woman remained in jail Wednesday after police said she shot a gun at a car with children inside.

United States Marshal’s arrested Alyiah Marie Klenk, 21, last Wednesday in connection with a road rage incident from June 7 in Killeen. Warrants issued Aug. 30 charge her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment.

