Killeen police are asking the public to help locate a woman who allegedly provided falsified information to a police officer last Month.
According to a news release from Killeen Police Department, Jamie Nickole Armour, 48, filed a theft report that occurred in the 3200 block of Blackburn Avenue on May 20. She told police an unknown person took property from her. An investigation later determined the information given by Armour was false and was to benefit her in a civil case, the release said Monday.
Armour is described a Black female with brown hair and eyes. She weighs approximately 138 pounds and is 4-foot-11 in height.
Police also issued a reminder telling residents that knowingly making a false statement that is material to a criminal investigation is a violation subject to a $2,000 fine and 180 days in prison.
Anyone with information on Armour’s whereabouts should contact Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS, or visit bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.