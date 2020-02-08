The Killeen Police Department is looking for one man and one woman in connection with an identity theft investigation, according to the police department’s Facebook page.
The incident took place on Dec. 18, according to KPD, which posted photos of the people to Facebook on Friday.
Detectives are asking anyone who recognizes these individuals to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
