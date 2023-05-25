STAFF REPORT
Killeen police are looking for three people in relation to a shooting that occurred Tuesday near a business in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
STAFF REPORT
Killeen police are looking for three people in relation to a shooting that occurred Tuesday near a business in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road.
The shots were fired around 2 a.m. by someone with a group of thee males who had walked into the business and made a purchase.
One customer exited the business and one of the three males fired a gun in the direction of the vehicle the other customer got into, Killeen Police Department posted on its Facebook page this week. The suspects fled the scene by foot. Property was damaged but there were no injuries, police said.
Police also posted photos of the group, describing them as three Black males. One has a medium build and was wearing a white shirt and black pants with short braided hair. The second has a thin build and was wearing a hooded black sweatshirt, black pants, black Crocs shoes and had a belt draped over his shoulders. The third suspect also has a thin build, with medium length braided hair, and was wearing a black top and black skinny jeans with grey and white sneakers.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about the aggravated assault to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.