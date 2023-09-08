Police arrested a woman who was suspected of killing Valeria Favila on Sept. 1, according to a news release Thursday from the Killeen Police Department.
After Killeen detectives identified her through numerous tips, officers with the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested 32-year-old Angelica Sharice Lamar Higgins without incident at a residence in Harker Heights.
After her arrest, police took Higgins to the Bell County Jail, where Justice of the Peace Larry Wilkey arraigned her and set her bond at $1 million.
Higgins is accused of killing Favila on Sept. 1. Around 2:40 a.m. Sept. 1, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim.
Officers found Favila suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center.
Favila, 22, was pronounced dead at 3:57 a.m. Sept. 1 by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson.
