Angelica Sharice Lamar Higgins

Police arrested a woman who was suspected of killing Valeria Favila on Sept. 1, according to a news release Thursday from the Killeen Police Department.

After Killeen detectives identified her through numerous tips, officers with the U.S. Marshals Lonestar Fugitive Task Force arrested 32-year-old Angelica Sharice Lamar Higgins without incident at a residence in Harker Heights.

