A local 17-year-old man was taken into custody after a police chase early Tuesday morning.
Jaylin Bridges was arraigned on Wednesday on a charge of with evading a police officer with a vehicle which is a third-degree felony.
Around 3:44 a.m. Tuesday Harker Heights police were dispatched to a residential area near the 900 block of Maple Drive in reference to a man being seen trying to enter parked vehicles.
There were also statements of the man being followed by another car, the affidavit said.
Police arrived at the scene and saw a vehicle parked with its motor running. Officers watched as the vehicle turned onto Wildewood Drive, again onto Rosewood Drive before parking on the side of the roadway near a group of parked vehicles, the affidavit said. Bridges was later identified as the driver of the vehicle.
At 3:49 p.m., the attending officer turned on the lights in efforts to detain the vehicle and noted it was a male in the drivers seat.
Bridges drove away and refused to stop, driving at 80 miles per hour in a residential area, which is generally a 30 mph speed zone. The vehicle turned onto Shoshoni Trail and was abandoned with the driver side door open and keys still in the ignition, affidavit said. Officers determined the vehicle was recently stolen and canvassed the area.
At 3:54 other responding officers spotted Bridges running on Shoshoni Trail and identified themselves as police before giving chase on foot, the affidavit said.
They found Bridges hiding behind an outdoor grill. He was sweating and got sick from “running too quickly” but refused medical attention, the affidavit said.
Bridges gave a recorded interview where he stated he was in the vehicle with two other males named “D” and “Damarius”. He said he did not know the vehicle was stolen but confirmed he was the driver, the affadavit said.
He said he only fled because he “did not want to be caught alone in the vehicle,” the affidavit said. The affidavit noted he also referred to Damarius as Demetrius but then corrected himself.
Several hours later, officers received a phone call from a woman who claimed she had wrecked her vehicle and said she had spent the last few hours walking to her home in Temple. Police confirmed the woman was Bridges’ neighbor, the affidavit said. The woman’s father called the station after and told police she was lying.
Officers questioned the woman further and she admitted she was with the subject at the time of the reported sighting, knew the vehicle was stolen, and had picked Bridges up in the vehicle, the affidavit said.
When Bridges was questioned about his neighbor,, he explained that his neighbor “looked like a dude” and was the male he referred to as “D”, the affidavit said.
Bridges was arraigned on Wednesday on a charge of evading a police officer with a vehicle. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bail at $20,000.
