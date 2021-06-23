A Harker Heights man was arrested Monday after Killeen police allegedly found narcotics on his person while they were investigating an abandoned house.
Marcus McGee, 22, of Harker Heights, was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than 4 grams.
According to an arrest affidavit, Killeen police were dispatched to a vacant house in the 900 block of Santa Rosa Drive Monday at 7:38 a.m. in reference to a call about a potential “squatter.”
Upon arrival, officers noticed the garage was boarded up with the exception of one missing board, according to the affidavit.
McGee walked out of the boarded house carrying two backpacks as police were investigating the scene, police said.
Police detained McGee while they determined if he had permission to be on the property, the affidavit said.
While he was detained, a police officer said he “could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the backpacks.”
A search of his backpacks found one of the backpacks contained a “small, zip-lock bag containing some white crystal rocks” the officer recognized to be methamphetamine, police said.
Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke arraigned McGee and set his bond at $30,000.
In other arraignments Wednesday:
- Neil Call, 33, was booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams. Cooke set his bond at $30,000.
- Alced Broussard, 71, was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday on a charge of possession of a controlled substance under 4 grams. Cooke set his bond at $30,000.
