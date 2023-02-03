CRIME graphic

After allegedly refusing to stop for a Killeen police officer after driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit in the early-morning hours on Tuesday, Jaylin Chaquan Crawford was charged with evading arrest.

Just before 2 a.m., the officer “observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Elms Road ... and he clocked the vehicle traveling 91 (mph) in a 40 (mph) speed zone,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Crawford’s arrest. The officer “caught up to the vehicle at the intersection of Elms Road and Trimmier Road ... and he activated his patrol vehicle’s overhead emergency lights in order to initiate a traffic stop.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

