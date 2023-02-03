After allegedly refusing to stop for a Killeen police officer after driving more than 50 mph over the speed limit in the early-morning hours on Tuesday, Jaylin Chaquan Crawford was charged with evading arrest.
Just before 2 a.m., the officer “observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Elms Road ... and he clocked the vehicle traveling 91 (mph) in a 40 (mph) speed zone,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Crawford’s arrest. The officer “caught up to the vehicle at the intersection of Elms Road and Trimmier Road ... and he activated his patrol vehicle’s overhead emergency lights in order to initiate a traffic stop.”
But Crawford continued southbound on Trimmier Road and turned into a parking lot, the affidavit shows.
“Instead of stopping, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed. (The officer) terminated the chase per department policy, and he broadcast the description of the vehicle.”
Later, another Killeen police officer saw the car near West Elms Road and South Fort Hood Street.
“The vehicle crashed into the ‘Twice The Ice’ ice machine and stopped,” according to the affidavit. “Two men got out of the vehicle and the suspect ... was apprehended. The passenger fled on foot, only to be caught a few minutes later.”
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bond at $20,000. On Friday, Crawford was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
