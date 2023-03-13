A man was charged with possession of controlled substance after Harker Heights police said they found him unconscious near a business.
On Sunday, “officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked in the parking lot of a liquor store in Harker Heights,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Darriet DeWayne Clark’s arrest. “Officers ... observed that the man was still unconscious in the vehicle.”
