A man was arrested Wednesday as he was being released from the Killeen City Jail for a misdemeanor.
Richard Corona, 36, was in the process of being released from jail when one of the jail’s staff noticed a baggie fall out of Corona’s pant leg.
The baggie contained a crystal-like substance that was tested by a field-test kit and it tested positive for methamphetamine weighing more than 1 gram but less than 4 grams, according to the arrest affidavit.
He has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1 gram or more, but less than 4 grams.
Corona is currently in the Bell County Jail and his bond is set at $30,000.
