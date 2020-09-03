Police: Man found with heroin, meth and cash at Killeen airport

Killeen police and sheriff’s deputies arrested a man at the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport who they say was carrying a variety of illegal drugs and “a large sum” of cash.
The Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Organized Crime Unit in conjunction with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department conducted a narcotics investigation on a suspected narcotic distributor, KPD said in a news release Thursday.
On Aug. 28, Vincent Barnett, 42, was located and arrested at the Killeen Regional Airport without incident, according to the news release. “The suspect was found to be in possession of approximately 220 grams of Heroin, 60 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and a large sum of U.S. currency. The street value of the narcotics seized is approximately $17,800,” according to the release.
The investigation was a joint effort between the Killeen Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Barnett’s bond has been set at $500,000.
(1) comment
OMG! Schedule the hangman! We'll show this creep. Carrying CASH! Unforgivable!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.