A man dressed in black walked into the Killeen IHOP shortly before 9 p.m. Monday, sat down at a table, displayed a firearm, demanded money and fled on foot carrying with him an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.
Killeen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this man who is reported to be 5 foot, 10 inches tall, 160 pounds. In a surveillance video, the suspect is seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head, dark colored pants, dark colored shoes. The suspect was wearing gloves and had a light blue, medical mask over his face.
