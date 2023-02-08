A man was charged this week with kidnapping after he allegedly forced a woman into his car in north Killeen and threatened to “shoot up” her brother’s house.

The woman told Killeen police that Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, on June 1, 2022, “had come to her residence, grabbed her and forced her into the car he was driving,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “She (said) that the car door was locked so when she was trying to get out, he was already in the driver’s seat driving away.”

pbryant@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7460

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.