A man was charged this week with kidnapping after he allegedly forced a woman into his car in north Killeen and threatened to “shoot up” her brother’s house.
The woman told Killeen police that Trinity D’Paul Moses, 22, on June 1, 2022, “had come to her residence, grabbed her and forced her into the car he was driving,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. “She (said) that the car door was locked so when she was trying to get out, he was already in the driver’s seat driving away.”
The woman said that he had been previously been abusive to her.
“Moses kept asking her for her brother’s address and then grabbed her phone without her permission and wanted the passcode,” according to the affidavit. “(She) said that Moses told her he wanted her brother’s address so he could shoot up her brother’s house.”
After Moses reportedly threw the phone out of the car, the woman jumped out of the vehicle and was injured.
“She said she started flagging cars down to call 911,” according to the affidavit. “(She) said Moses came back, got out of the car and grabbed her, trying to pull her back inside the vehicle.”
Moses recovered her phone and “saw a car pass by” before leaving the scene.
“A witness ... said she had seen a young lady crying on the ground in the area of Lake Road and 38th Street, who asked her to call the police,” according to the affidavit. “The witness said she saw a man get out of the car and try to force the young woman in his car. But the young woman got away. The witness (said) she rode around the corner and came back and got his tag number as she was calling the police, and that the male driver left the scene.”
Moses was also charged with theft. He was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday on $65,000 bond.
A Killeen man was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday on $20,000 bond after being charged with injury to the elderly.
On Sunday, police received a complaint from a caller that James Trevor Hicks, 38, “had his hands around the neck of an older woman,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for his arrest. The woman “was crying and informed the officers that she had been assaulted by (Hicks).”
According to the affidavit, Hicks wrapped his arms around the woman and squeezed her, making it difficult for her to breathe. She also said that he “punched her in the ribcage several times, which caused her pain, and that (he) twisted her wrist as he pushed her against the kitchen counter.”
The woman tried to leave the residence, but Hicks gave chase, the affidavit shows.
“When they were outside the residence, (Hicks) pushed her against a car. (She) also (said) that (Hicks) attempted to bite her face three times.”
A Killeen woman was charged with fraudulent use or possession of identifying information during a traffic stop on Monday.
Killeen police “executed a traffic stop for an invalid temporary license plate near the intersection of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and (South) Twin Creek,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Delonica Pitts’ arrest. “A K9 unit alerted to the presence of drugs in the vehicle, so the vehicle was searched. Roughly 83 pieces of identifying information, including driver’s licenses, checks and credit and debit cards were (found) scattered throughout the vehicle.”
Pitts, 31, said that she was a financial advisor and that the materials in her car belonged to her clients.
“When informed that financial advisors don’t keep their clients’ identifying information, she (said) that she was also an Uber driver, and people must have left their identifying information in her vehicle.”
Police contacted one of the individuals whose license was in the truck of Pitts’ car. She said that it was “stolen from her car several years (earlier), and she had not given Pitts consent to possess her driver’s license.”
Pitts was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday on $30,000 bond.
On Sunday, Killeen police were dispatched to the 2000 block of East Central Texas Expressway about a suspicious person “running around the parking lot trying to get into vehicles, running in and out of buildings, and trying to hide,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Colton Mitchell’s arrest. Officers found him “hiding between merchandise displayed in front of (the business). Mitchell was taken into custody for public intoxication and searched.”
That’s when officers found a methamphetamine pipe in a backpack that “contained a crystal-like rock substance believed to be methamphetamine.”
Mitchell was listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday on $15,000 bond on possession of controlled substance.
