A man has been charged with sexual assault — more than five months after he allegedly raped a woman on Lowes Boulevard in Killeen.
On June 8, a Killeen police officer interviewed the victim, who was in great distress and “appeared to be struggling to walk,” at a residence, according to the probable-cause affidavit for Ronald Turner’s arrest. She told police “she and (Turner) had been helping a friend move earlier that day (and) had parked a U-Haul outside the Walmart.”
The affidavit shows the alleged victim told police that Turner “had messed with her fountain drink earlier in the day, but she had thought nothing of it.”
“When Turner did not immediately return, (she) went to the back of the U-Haul to check on him. Turner closed the door and told (her) that she owed him for helping with the move.”
That’s when Turner, 58, shoved the woman to the floor of the truck and assaulted her, according to the affidavit.
“When she regained consciousness, (she) informed a friend that she had been raped, and that friend contacted the police on her behalf.”
Turner reportedly told police that he didn’t know the woman and didn’t help anyone move.
“After a few minutes, Turner reversed course and (said) that he did know (her), and he claimed that they had a consensual sexual encounter in the back of the U-Haul as payment for his help with the move.”
Turner was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday. His bond was set at $100,000.
In a separate case, Tesia Linette Norris was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to kill a man.
In the 1100 block of North 8th Street on Monday, “police found an individual later identified as ... Norris inside the apartment building holding a knife,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for her arrest. “While police had her detained at gunpoint, officers heard a male voice from the back of the apartment begging Norris to drop the knife. Norris dropped the knife and was taken into custody.”
The man in the apartment told officers that he and Norris argued earlier that day, when Norris produced a knife and “threatened to kill him.”
“He recorded Norris threatening him with the knife ... and showed the video (to) police,” according to the affidavit. “In the videos, police observed Norris grab and hit at (him) and approached (him) with a large kitchen knife raised in the air as though to stab him.”
The man was injured, police said, and bond was set at $100,000 for Norris. She was not listed in the Bell County Jail on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.