Killeen police are investigating a shooting Friday that left one man in critical condition.

A Killeen man was airlifted early Friday morning from injuries sustained in a shooting when he allegedly found his stolen vehicle in another person's driveway in a west Killeen neighborhood, Killeen police said in a Facebook post Friday. 

