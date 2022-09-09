Killeen police are investigating a shooting Friday that left one man in critical condition.
A Killeen man was airlifted early Friday morning from injuries sustained in a shooting when he allegedly found his stolen vehicle in another person's driveway in a west Killeen neighborhood, Killeen police said in a Facebook post Friday.
The Killeen Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help in identifying the three suspects involved in the aggravated assault, however, police have not released photos as of 10 a.m. Friday.
At 2:32 a.m. Friday morning, police officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 3200 block of Woodrow Drive where a preliminary investigation found "a black Dodge Charger was reported stolen from a residence earlier the same morning."
"The preliminary investigation revealed that a black Dodge Charger was reported stolen from a residence earlier the same morning," KPD's Facebook post said Friday. "The victim of the stolen vehicle traveled around the neighborhood and located his vehicle occupied by three black males. When he confronted the males, one of them fired a shot at the victim, striking him. The suspects then fled in the stolen vehicle and abandoned it after crashing in the 4300 block of Maggie Drive."
Police said the victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Temple, and, as of Friday morning, is in critical condition.
"Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything, has video in the area of Maggie Dr and Woodrow Dr, or has information about this Aggravated Assault to contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8800," police said. "Tips can also be called in to Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.