A man was charged with evading arrest after he reportedly told a Harker Heights police officer that he was initiating a traffic stop outside of his jurisdiction.

On Saturday, dispatchers said that “a reckless driver was traveling down (I-14) through Harker Heights ... in speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Kyle Ryan Kunz’s arrest. A Harker Heights police officer found Kunz in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway “traveling 84 (MPH) in a 65 (MPH) zone and weaving between lanes.”

