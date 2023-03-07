A man was charged with evading arrest after he reportedly told a Harker Heights police officer that he was initiating a traffic stop outside of his jurisdiction.
On Saturday, dispatchers said that “a reckless driver was traveling down (I-14) through Harker Heights ... in speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour,” according to the probable-cause affidavit for Kyle Ryan Kunz’s arrest. A Harker Heights police officer found Kunz in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway “traveling 84 (MPH) in a 65 (MPH) zone and weaving between lanes.”
After the officer initiated a traffic stop, Kunz, 27, reportedly refused to pull over.
“Shortly thereafter, a second marked patrol unit joined (the pursuit) and illuminated lights and sirens as well,” according to the affidavit. “The vehicle failed to pull over, traveling at speeds ranging from 50 (to) 80 (MPH), for 3.3 miles, out of Harker Heights and into Killeen.”
That’s when Kunz yielded to police.
“The driver ... exited the vehicle,” the affidavit shows. “After being placed under arrest, Kunz protested that because they were in Killeen, the officers were out of their jurisdiction.”
On Tuesday, Kunz was not listed in the Bell County Jail.
