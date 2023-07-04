Narcotics were a contributing factor in several recent assaults in Coryell County, according to police reports.
Pablo Camarillo Jr., 55, was indicted by a Coryell County grand jury in late June on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. In an unrelated case, 55-year-old Mark David Osborne was indicted on a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.
Neither Camarillo nor Osborne were being held in the Coryell County Jail on Monday.
CAMARILLO
On May 24, at around 6:22 a.m., two Copperas Cove Police Department officers were dispatched to the 700 block of South 13th Street after a person called 911 to report that a man was beating on his door, “screaming that he was being held captive, someone was trying to kill him, and he was holding a bat,” according to an arrest affidavit from police. “Upon arrival, I observed a male, later identified as Camarillo, standing on the porch with his hands in the air and yelling. I quickly gathered he was in distress and I saw no weapons.”
The officers detained Camarillo, who had complied with their commands.
“(Camarillo) explained that he was visiting (a woman) and consumed narcotics sometime during the night,” according to the affidavit. “(Camarillo) believed (the woman) was trying to poison him, so he knocked over a table, broke off a table leg and ran out of the house.”
Officers then went to the woman’s house, which also was on South 13th Street, and found the woman with her left arm wrapped in a towel.
She told police that Camarillo had been visiting when she decided to go to bed.
The woman said “(Camarillo) got angry, flipped over the dining room table, broke off a leg and began chasing her,” according to the affidavit. “She ran down the hall, where she fell, yelling for help. (Camarillo) began striking her with a table leg, causing lacerations to her arm.”
A friend who was at the residence then confronted Camarillo, who allegedly fled the scene, police said.
OSBORNE
A Gatesville Police Department officer was dispatched on April 7, at around 4:30 p.m. to the 1400 block of West Main Street in reference to an assault.
“Upon arrival, I observed a white female laying down on her side on her front porch in front of her wheelchair,” according to an arrest affidavit.
The 61-year-old woman told police that Osborne, a family member, had pushed her out of her wheelchair.
“(The woman) stated he took her credit cards, broke her glasses and ripped her purse,” police said. “I observed her glasses on the ground with the lenses out of the frames. Her purse clasp was also broken.”
The woman was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.
On April 14, the woman made an official statement to police in which she said that “Osborne believed there was methamphetamine in her purse and (he) has a drug problem,” according to the affidavit. “(She) stated when she did not give him her purse, he snatched per purse with one hand and pushed her back with his other hand, pushing her out of her wheelchair...”
She landed on her left side and hip, causing a fracture of her femur that required surgery.
Jose Raul Jasso, 32, on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
Domonique Martino Toomer, 35, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Ricardo Ricco Nunez, 25, on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Carl Edward Ford, 63, on a charge of possession of a controlled substance less than one gram.
Matthew Cole Lovorn, 31, on a charge of injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with intentional bodily injury.
Yamika Neshea Peoples, 35, on a charge of assault of a peace officer.
Jeremiah John Ellison, 41, on a charge of assault of a family or household member by choking.
Jordan Devon Taylor, 29, on a charge of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
Kenneth Dewayne McLin, 48, on a charge of attempted burglary of a habitation.
Nathaniel Gregory Martin, 39, on one count of possession of a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams and two counts of possession of a controlled substance one gram or more but less than four grams.
Jonathan Samuel Jaime, 36, on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; and two counts of manufacture or deliver a controlled substance four grams or more but less than 200 grams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.