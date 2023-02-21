A Harker Heights police officer fatally shot a man wielding a knife early Tuesday morning, according to a news release.
At about 1 a.m., the officer “initiated a traffic stop at the intersection of Indian Trail and East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.” according to the news release from Harker Heights Police Department. The man was initially pulled over but fled and the officer pursued.
“The suspect lost control of the vehicle near the intersection of Indian Trail and Beeline,” police said in the release.
The man had a knife and advanced toward the officer “in a threatening manner,” resulting in the officer firing his weapon, according to the release.
Officials said immediate life-saving measures were performed by police officers until paramedics arrived about 1:10 a.m.
Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced the man deceased at approximately 3:27 a.m. and ordered an autopsy to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensics Sciences in Dallas.
The unidentified officer was not injured and is on administrative leave, which is standard policy with use of deadly force, according to the release.
The matter remains under investigation by the Texas Rangers, which is normal procedure for police shootings in the state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.