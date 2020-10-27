Kreshawn Gray is one of the homeowners affected by the fatal pursuit and crash which took place Sunday along Rancier Avenue in Killeen.
“It was pretty surprising that it happened,” Gray said on Monday.
Shortly after 2 p.m. on Sunday a juvenile suspect engaged a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in a high-speed pursuit, from 38th Street to the area of Brim Lamkey Lane, were the suspect lost control of the vehicle and plowed through a fence and several backyards, ending up in a ditch. The suspect, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time, later died from the injuries he sustained in the wreck, according to DPS. No one else was injured during the pursuit, including the trooper who initiated the pursuit.
Gray’s property was the last the suspect went through before punching another hole in the fence with his vehicle and crashing.
“It was shocking to hear,” he said, adding that he was not home at the time and his next door neighbor called him to tell him what had happened.
On Tuesday Killeen Police Department Spokesperson Cmdr. Ronnie Supak confirmed that the vehicle from the pursuit was stolen from the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue sometime between Saturday evening and the time of the incident.
“The victim (of the theft) didn’t know it was stolen until the troopers came knocking on her door,” Supak said.
Citing Texas state law, DPS Spokesperson Sgt. Bryan Washko further explained the decision not to release the name of the suspect, or his age, which KWTX Channel 10 has reported as 15.
“These records are generally confidential by law and cannot be released, even if the case is closed,” the information Washko cited read, in regards to juvenile offenders or cases involving child abuse or endangerment.
Washko also clarified his department’s policy towards initiating and engaging in the type of pursuit which took place Sunday.
“Although some departments have a no pursuit policy, we do have guidelines and abide by the Texas State Laws involving the responsibilities of officers and pursuits,” Washko said. “We strongly encourage our troopers to closely and carefully evaluate each pursuit and that public safety is our utmost priority. Our troopers are trusted with using their best judgement and discretion making the determination whether to continue a pursuit or discontinue. No pursuit is worth losing a life, whether it is the pursuing trooper, suspect we are chasing, or an innocent third party.”
Washko said DPS troopers do take into consideration traffic volume, weather and road conditions, severity of the crime, and if a suspect can be identified and later apprehended.
“The Texas Department of Public Safety remains steadfast on apprehending dangerous criminals and protecting our state, however, we also recognize pursuits are dangerous,” he said. “We strongly encourage our troopers to use the proper discretion and to evaluate each pursuit. The pursuing trooper will determine when to discontinue a pursuit based on the risk factors, if it is no longer safe to continue due to compromising the safety of the public.”
Supak said that KPD has its own policy related to pursuits, which is available for viewing in the transparency section of the department’s website.
“Vehicular pursuit of fleeing suspects presents a danger to the lives of the public, officers and suspects involved in the pursuit,” the policy reads. “It is the policy of this department to protect all lives to the extent reasonably possible when enforcing the law. In addition, it is the responsibility of the department to assist officers in the safe performance of their duties. To effect these obligations, it shall be the policy of the department to narrowly regulate the manner in which vehicular pursuit is undertaken and performed.”
