Local crime report for Killeen, Copperas Cove, Harker Heights and Lampasas
KILLEEN
Criminal mischief was reported at 3 a.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Bundrant Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 a.m. Friday in the 1000 block of Jefferis Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5 a.m. Friday in the 800 block of Evetts Road.
Violation of probation was reported at 12:45 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North 38th Street.
A criminal warrant for another agency was reported at 2:50 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 3 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 3 p.m. Friday on Indy Drive and Sand Dollar Drive.
Burglary was reported at 7:45 p.m. Friday in the 800 block of Root Avenue.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 10:06 p.m. Friday in the 3000 block of Second Street.
Theft was reported at 10:48 p.m. Friday in the 4100 block of 10th Street.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:54 p.m. Friday in the intersection of East Hallmark Avenue and Florence Road.
Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon was reported at 11:26 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of Priest Drive.
COPPERAS COVE
The City of Copperas Cove did not have a police blotter available for this edition.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The City of Harker Heights does not release a police blotter on the weekends.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:09 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of East Fifth Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:16 a.m. Friday in the 200 block of South Chestnut Street.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 1:12 p.m. Friday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:17 p.m. Friday in the 1900 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 11:37 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of EE Ohnmeiss Drive.
An arrest was made at 10:55 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of West Fourth Street for suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
Compiled by Xiana Fontno
