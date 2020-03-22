Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Saturday in the 4400 block of Alleeta Drive.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Littleleaf Drive and Lucille Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Elms Run Circle.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 4:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Water Street.
- A terroristic threat was reported at 11:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Waterproof Drive.
- A theft was reported at noon Saturday on Gilmer Street.
- A theft was reported at 6:49 p.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft was reported at 7:37 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Palmtree Lane.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Shady Drive and Cherry Lane.
Lampasas
- A theft was reported at 10:38 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Skipcha Trail.
- A theft was reported at 4:11 p.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Nix Road.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 6:08 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
Copperas Cove
No blotter information was available by press time.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
