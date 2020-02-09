Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A theft was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:58 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Circle M Drive.
- A theft was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:40 a.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Community Boulevard.
- A theft was reported at 9:20 a.m. Saturday in the 4500 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- A theft was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:26 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Maid Marian Circle.
- An assault by contact was reported at 9 p.m. Saturday in the 4600 block of Lauren Mackenzie Drive.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:26 p.m. Saturday in the 3900 block of Littlerock Drive.
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 9:47 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Alta Mira Drive and Terrace Drive.
- Public intoxication was reported at 10:32 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Stewart Street.
Copperas Cove
- An attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Ridgeline Road.
- An attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:33 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Big Divide Road.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 8:29 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of Manning Drive.
- A sexual assault was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- A theft was reported at 12:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of North 1st Street.
- A theft was reported at 2:27 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Sunset Lane.
- An aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — family violence was reported at 5:26 p.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of Logsdon Drive.
- A theft was reported at 7:11 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
Lampasas
- An assault was reported at 3:03 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of West FM 580.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:16 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of East Avenue C.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:29 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
- An assault by threat was reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
