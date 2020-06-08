Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 1:51 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bacon Ranch Road and Trimmier Road.
- An unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 2 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Shoemaker Drive.
- A burglary of a building was reported at 3 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West Dean Avenue.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:25 p.m. Sunday in the 18000 block of 8th Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of East Rancier Avenue and North W. S. Young Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Donegal Bay Court.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Becker Drive.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 5:51 a.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Circle Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:44 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of South 15th Street.
- A theft was reported at 5:37 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Main Street.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 9:49 p.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Sunflower Trail.
Lampasas
- A reckless driver was reported at 4:07 p.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West FM 580.
- A reckless driver was reported at 6:54 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Harker Heights
- Discharge of a firearm in city limits was reported at 7:22 p.m. Saturday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Discharge of a firearm in city limits was reported at 1:32 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 6:28 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Randy Boulevard.
For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.