Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Sunday in the 400 block of 2nd Street.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:03 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of 14th and Attas.
- An assault by contact was reported at 1 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of South Twin Creek Drive.
- Credit card abuse was reported at 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of Fleetwood Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Liberty.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 3 p.m. Sunday in the 700 block of East Dean Avenue.
- An assault by threat was reported at 4 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Sapphire Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:40 p.m. Sunday in the 4900 block of Old Homestead Street.
- Harassment by obscene communication was reported at 8:56 p.m. Sunday in the 6400 block of Katy Creek Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Elms Road.
Copperas Cove
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Nelson Drive.
- A theft was reported at 6:10 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 5:06 a.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Sublett Avenue.
- Leaving a child in a vehicle was reported at 11:07 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 10:52 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Big Divide Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 5:48 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 6:05 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of Pinto Drive.
- Two counts of assault with bodily injury — family violence were reported at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of Marston Street.
- An assault by contact — family violence was reported at 10:25 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of West Business Highway 190.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 11:45 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Lampasas
- Harassment was reported at 9:51 a.m. Sunday in the 900 block of North Ridge Street.
- A reckless driver was reported at 3:59 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Avenue E.
Harker Heights
No blotter information was available by press time Monday.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
