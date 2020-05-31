Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at midnight Saturday at the intersection of East Elms Road and Trimmier Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 2:02 a.m. Saturday in the 500 block of West Rancier Avenue.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 3:07 a.m. Saturday in the 5900 block of Dan Drive.
- Driving while intoxicated was reported at 3:42 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Chaparral Road and Featherline Road.
- Public intoxication was reported at 4:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:21 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Hallmark Avenue.
- Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 3 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.
- An assault by contact was reported at 4 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of Paintrbrush Drive.
- A theft was reported at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North 2nd Street.
- An assault by contact was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2500 block of Lain Drive.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3700 block of Tecovas Springs Court.
- An aggravated assault was reported at 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
Copperas Cove
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 4:05 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Massengale Circle.
- A false report to a police officer was reported at 6:26 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Massengale Circle.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 12:21 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
- A theft was reported at 6:01 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
- Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 6:35 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
- An assault with bodily injury — family violence was reported at 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South 1st Street.
Lampasas
- Fraud was reported at 10:37 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of South Key Avenue.
Harker Heights
The police department does not provide blotter information on weekends.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
