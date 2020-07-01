Area police reports indicated:
Killeen
- Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1100 block of Massey Street.
- A forgery was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 400 block of North Gray Street.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 5000 block of Green Meadow Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 1:16 a.m. Tuesday in the 5800 block of Drystone Lane.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 7200 block of Clear Creek Road.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Conder Street.
- Harassment by telephone was reported at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of Napier Drive.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 6000 block of 2nd Street.
- Criminal mischief was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of Castleton Drive.
- A theft of a vehicle was reported at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday in the 4100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
- A theft was reported at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday in the 1500 block of South Fort Hood Street.
- Public intoxication was reported at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Root Avenue.
- A burglary of a habitation was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Kern Road.
- Discharge of a firearm was reported at 8:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of Gateway Drive.
Harker Heights
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:47 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Hickory View.
- A burglary of a vehicle was reported at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Bella Vista Loop.
- A theft was reported at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A theft was reported at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Copperas Cove
- Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of South FM 116.
- Graffiti was reported at 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Drive.
- Harassment by phone was reported at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of West Avenue A.
Lampasas
- A disturbance was reported at 2:21 a.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of East 4th Street.
- Criminal trespass was reported at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of East FM 580.
- A disturbance was reported at 4:23 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
- A reckless driver was reported at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday on East FM 580.
- Fraud was reported at 9:50 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of West 2nd Street.
Compiled by Artie Phillips
ONLINE EXTRA: For more crime news, go to kdhnews.com/news/crime.
