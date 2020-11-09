Police report to weekend shooting in Killeen

Killeen Police Department officers responded to a reported shooting which took place Saturday.
At approximately 11:48 p.m. KPD officers were dispatched to AdventHealth in reference to a reported shooting, according to KPD Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez by email.
Upon the officers arrival they were told by hospital staff that the victim arrived suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim told officers that he was in the area of the 1300 block of S. Fort Hood Street, when he and an acquaintance heard several gunshots fired. As they departed the area, the victim felt pain in his arm, having then noticed that he had been shot. He was then driven to the hospital by an acquaintance.
“There is no suspect information at this time and this case is inactive due to the victim being uncooperative,” Miramontez said. "The investigation was conducted that night officers were called, both at the hospital with the victim and at the scene where he told officers it occurred. The victim does not want to file charges.”
