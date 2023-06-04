Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A bicycle theft was reported at midnight Saturday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at midnight Saturday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at midnight Saturday in the 2600 block of Lorraine Circle.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:23 a.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of South W. S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 1:57 a.m. Saturday in the 1600 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 2 a.m. Saturday in the 3200 block of West Elms Road.
Driving while intoxicated was reported at 2:20 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Old Farm to Market Road 440.
Evading arrest or detention was reported at 3:27 a.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Honeysuckle Circle.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 7 a.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and South W.S. Young Drive.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Copperfield Circle.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:29 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of South Eighth Street.
A theft of a vehicle was reported at 9:50 a.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 10 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Bundrant Drive.
Debit/credit card abuse was reported at 10:49 a.m. Saturday in the 1800 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 2:15 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West B Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 5:52 p.m. Saturday in the area of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard and North 10th Street.
A terroristic threat was reported at 8 p.m. Saturday in the 2100 block of Jennifer Drive.
Fraudulent use or possession of identifying information was reported at 8:57 p.m. Saturday in the 4800 block of Trimmier Road.
A theft from a motor vehicle was reported at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does not publish crime statistics on the weekend.
LAMPASAS
An accident was reported at 8:54 a.m. Saturday in the 400 block of Plum Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:21 p.m. Saturday in the 1400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A theft was reported at 5:36 p.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:04 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 9:49 p.m. Saturday on Samac Lane.
An arrest for possession of a controlled group 2 substance under 1 gram in a drug free zone was reported at 11:18 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Avenue B.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
