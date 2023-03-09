Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 1500 block of Elyse Drive.
An assault was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Estes Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of Second Street.
Walking in the roadway where a sidewalk is provided was reported at 11:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of Watercrest Road.
An aggravated assault was reported at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Wolf Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Harris Avenue.
Theft of service was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of John David Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Granex Drive.
An assault was reported at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Duncan Avenue.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Eighth Street.
COPPERAS COVE
Evading arrest or detention, manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, found property, safe keeping was reported at 1:22 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Hogan Drive.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance was reported at 3:14 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Hogan Drive.
A noise ordinance violation was reported at 6:01 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Green Valley Drive.
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury was reported at 7:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
An accident was reported at 8:41 a.m. Wednesday in the intersection of West Avenue B and Grimes Crossing Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, safe keeping was reported at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West Avenue B.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and a warrant for assault causing bodily injury, family violence was reported at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of West B Avenue.
An agency assisted arrest for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 10:26 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Casa Drive.
An assault, family violence was reported at 12:26 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Traci Drive.
A minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 1:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Sunny Avenue.
An arrest for possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance was reported at 2:22 p.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday in the intersection of Laura Street and Robertson Avenue.
A theft was reported at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business highway 190.
Continuous violence against the family was reported at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 40 block of Oak Ridge Drive.
An accident was reported at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A terroristic threat to family/household was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Golf Course Road.
A theft was reported at 7:39 p.m. Wednesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
An emergency medical detention was reported at 8:56 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Lincoln Avenue.
A theft was reported at 9:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 3400 block of Horizon Street.
HARKER HEIGHTS
A terroristic threat, causing fear of imminent danger was reported at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East knights Way.
An arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 2000 block of Heights Drive.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was reported at 4:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Rosewood Avenue.
An arrest for city warrant for failure to provide proof of rabies vaccination of animal was reported at 8:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of Indian Trail.
An agency assist arrest for criminal trespassing was reported at 8:44 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Boulder Run Road.
LAMPASAS
Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 7:33 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An assault by threat was reported at 9:09 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 9:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
An accident was reported at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Avenue D.
A missing person was reported at 7:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Compiled by Jana Lynn Kilcrease
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.