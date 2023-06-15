Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Duty on striking highway fixture landscape was reported at midnight Wednesday in the 3100 block of Clear Creek Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:17 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 4900 block of Donegal Bay Court.
Assault by contact was reported at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of North College Street.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Seabiscuit Drive.
Fail to stop and give information was reported at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the 3200 block of East Central Texas Expy.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:06 p.m. Wednesday in Virginia Street.
Deliver controlled substance was reported at 2:11 p.m. Wednesday in Twin Creek Drive.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 5:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
Theft misdemeanor shoplifting was reported at 6:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of South Fort Hood Street.
Unlawful possession of firearm by felon was reported at 6:41 p.m. Wednesday in American Legion Road.
Theft misdemeanor was reported at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Criminal mischief was reported at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
Assault causes bodily injury was reported at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West Central Texas Expy.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 9:23 p.m. Wednesday in Brewster Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 10:24 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:11 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Business Highway 190.
Accident involving damage to vehicle was reported at 1:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of South FM 116.
Burglary was reported at 1:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of Town Square.
Assault by contact was reported at 1:35 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Drive.
Assault on pregnant person was reported at 2:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Drive.
Accident was reported at 7:14 a.m. Wednesday in Oak Ridge Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 8:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Assault by contact, family violence was reported at 1:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Judy Lane.
Accident was reported at 3:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Robertson Avenue.
Graffiti was reported at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 4:32 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Mike drive.
Theft was reported at 4:54 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South 7th Street.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 6:52 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Aletha Avenue.
Fraudulent use of identifying information was reported at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North 7th Street.
Harassment by phone was reported at 9:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Avenue B.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Criminal mischief was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of marijuana under 2 ounces was reported at 8:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
Found property was reported at 10:16 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Gazelle Trail.
Abandoned child was reported at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Indian Trail Drive.
LAMPASAS
Disturbance was reported at 5:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East 3rd Street.
Criminal mischief was reported at 6:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of West FM 580.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Fraud was reported at 10:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East 4th Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Water Street.
Noise disturbance was reported at 11:49 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Chestnut Street.
Fraud was reported at 2:35 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of North Ridge Street.
Reckless driver was reported at 3:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of East 3rd Street.
Loud music was reported at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Chestnut Street.
Suspicious vehicle was reported at 7:48 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of West 5th Street.
Suspicious person was reported at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Domestic disturbance was reported at 9:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Brown Street.
Compiled by Jada Holcomb
ONLINE EXTRA: Read more about local crime at kdhnews.com/crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.