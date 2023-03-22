Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
Duty on striking a highway fixture or landscape was reported at midnight Tuesday in the 1100 block of Wales Drive.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 1:50 a.m. Tuesday in the area of East Elms Road and Levy Lane.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 2:28 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Robinett Road and Watercrest Road.
Public intoxication was reported at 2:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Wolf Street.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 8:26 p.m. in the 800 block of Conder Street.
Interference with the duties of a public servant was reported at 8:42 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Pilgram Drive.
Criminal mischief class C was reported at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the 1800 block of North Second Street.
An assault was reported at 9:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Sladecek Drive.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 10:57 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Kathey Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 18th Street and East Dean Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 12:28 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 12:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Florence Road.
Resisting arrest or search was reported at 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Missouri Avenue.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 6:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Willow Springs Road.
Theft from a person was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
A criminal warrant arrest for another agency was reported at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Florence Road and Lowes Boulevard.
Duty to give information and render aid was reported at 11:53 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Old Farm to Market Road 440 and West Elms Road.
COPPERAS COVE
An arrest for assault causing bodily injury, family violence, interfering with an emergency request for assistance was reported at 12:32 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Cedar Grove Loop.
An arrest for assault on a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, resisting arrest/search or transport, possession of drug paraphernalia, safekeeping was reported at 1:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Live Oak Drive.
A theft was reported at 10:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of East Business Highway 190.
A computer security breach was reported at 1:35 p.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of Robertson Avenue.
Criminal mischief, minor in possession of tobacco was reported at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Town Square.
An attempted suicide was reported at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of Michelle Drive.
Cruelty to non-livestock animals was reported at 3:59 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of North Main Street.
An assault, family violence was reported at 8:54 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Chestnut Drive.
HARKER HEIGHTS
An arrest for outstanding warrants for failure to appear, theft, possession of drug paraphernalia was reported at 8:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
A narcotics investigation regarding found narcotics was reported at 8:49 p.m. Tuesday at Seton Hospital.
An accident, narcotics investigation was reported at 10:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 11000 block of Farm to Market Road 2410.
LAMPASAS
A suspicious person was reported at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
An accident was reported at 12:08 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Main Street.
A theft was reported at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of West Avenue B.
Fraud was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:34 p.m. Tuesday on Steele Street.
