Area police reports indicated:
KILLEEN
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.
A city warrant for another agency was reported at 1:59 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was reported at 5:34 a.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Suspected stolen property was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Commerce Drive.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5000 block of Watercrest Road.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Second Street.
Failure to stop and give information to an attended vehicle was reported at 12:14 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Cody Poe Road and Edgefield Street.
An assault causing bodily injury was reported at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 1300 block of Carol Way.
Delivery of a controlled substance simulated to represent or manufacture was reported at 12:53 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Jennifer Drive and West Jasper Drive.
Criminal mischief was reported at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Middleton Street.
Theft, shoplifting was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Lowes Boulevard.
An aggravated kidnapping was reported at 6:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 3800 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Possession of a controlled substance was reported at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Birdcreek Drive and Cedarhill Drive.
Unlawfully carrying weapons was reported at 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 4200 block of Clear Creek Road.
A narcotics investigation was reported at 10:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department did not publish crime statistics as of publication time.
HARKER HEIGHTS
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 7:03 a.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Vineyard Trail.
Found property was reported at 9:08 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of Indian Trail.
A theft was reported at 7:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
LAMPASAS
Suspicious activity was reported at 12:28 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of West Avenue E.
An warrant arrest for criminal mischief was reported at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Barnes Street.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:43 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of South Chestnut Street.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:16 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Elm Street.
An accident was reported at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Key Avenue.
An accident was reported at 12:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of North Summer Street.
An arrest for possession of a controlled substance in a drug-free zone was reported at 2:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of South Key Avenue.
A theft was reported at 3:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A domestic disturbance was reported at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Old Georgetown Road.
A reckless driver was reported at 4:46 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
An accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A warrant arrest for driving with invalid license, assault causing bodily injury, family violence, burglary of habitation was reported at 6:27 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of West First Street.
A theft was reported at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of North Walnut Street.
